Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BAC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

