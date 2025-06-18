Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

