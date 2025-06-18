Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

