Real Estate Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, United States Steel, Ford Motor, and KE are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, own, manage or finance income-producing properties. They include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other firms whose revenues come from rent, property sales or real estate services. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the property market without directly owning physical buildings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 43,276,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,781,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,528,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,043,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,033,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KE (BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.56. 47,443,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. KE has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76.

