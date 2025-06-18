Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 141,934 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

