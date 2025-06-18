Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 9,203 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

