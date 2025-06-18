Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

