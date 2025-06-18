Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.