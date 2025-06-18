Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 61,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,912,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

VRTX opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.