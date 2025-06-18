Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

