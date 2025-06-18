Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 44,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.