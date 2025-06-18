Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or utilize blockchain technology—distributed ledgers that record transactions securely and transparently. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to firms building or applying blockchain-based solutions, from cryptocurrencies and smart contracts to supply-chain tracking and decentralized applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.21. 7,635,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,851. The company has a market cap of $590.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,778,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 16,778,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,447,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

