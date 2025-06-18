BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
IEFA opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
