Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.29 and its 200-day moving average is $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.