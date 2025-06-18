Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

