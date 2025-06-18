Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

