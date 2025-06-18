White Wing Wealth Management Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
