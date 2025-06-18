White Wing Wealth Management Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.