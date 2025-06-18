Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 242.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
