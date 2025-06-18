Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 3,260 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

CVX stock opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.