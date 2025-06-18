Chicago Capital LLC Buys 34 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $309.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average of $469.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $280.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.