Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,075 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

