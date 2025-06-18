The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $265.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,517 shares of company stock worth $9,451,821 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

