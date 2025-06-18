Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

