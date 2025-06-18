Clarius Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 31,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 144.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $2,645,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.