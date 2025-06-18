Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

