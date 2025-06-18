State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,310 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,004.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

