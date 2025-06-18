Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $83,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

