Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0%

LLY opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

