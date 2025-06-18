The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

