Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $420.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.74. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

