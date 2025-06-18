Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.