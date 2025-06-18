Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP grew its position in AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

