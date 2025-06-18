BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.