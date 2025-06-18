Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 685 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

