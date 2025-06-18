Sofi Wealth LLC Has $50.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sofi Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $50,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

