894 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 82.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0%

QQQ opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

