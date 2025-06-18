GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

