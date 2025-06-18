Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,956,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

