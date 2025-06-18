Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 904 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dunhill Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.66 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.03, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

