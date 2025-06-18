SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.