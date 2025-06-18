Essex Savings Bank Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5%

CRM opened at $262.51 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.23 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

