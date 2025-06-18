Puzo Michael J Purchases 375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.8% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 126,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 372,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

