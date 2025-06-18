Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

