Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

