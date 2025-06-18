Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

