Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

