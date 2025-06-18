American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.4% in the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $210,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in American Tower by 39.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 45.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

NYSE AMT opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.16. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

