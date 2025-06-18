Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $119,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

