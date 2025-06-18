Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Shares of LLY opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $777.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $801.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

