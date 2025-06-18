State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $48,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,621. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,003.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $953.73 and a 200 day moving average of $972.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

